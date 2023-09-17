Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $96.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

