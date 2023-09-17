Profit Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,282,256. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

