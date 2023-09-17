Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $427.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.90.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

