Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 511.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average of $143.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.