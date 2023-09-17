Profit Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Intel by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.0 %

INTC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.