Prometeus Price Reaches $3.90 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $75.00 million and approximately $736,567.96 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00014646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

