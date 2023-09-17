ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.26

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $10.54. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 22,577,903 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 568,728 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $2,506,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 926.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

