Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.3 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $7.81 on Friday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

