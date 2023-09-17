PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 3.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.18% of PTC worth $30,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PTC by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PTC by 57.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $8,553,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 43.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

