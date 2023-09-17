Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Public Storage stock opened at $274.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a one year low of $266.01 and a one year high of $316.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.27 and a 200 day moving average of $288.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 789.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

