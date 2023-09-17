Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $332,586.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $332,586.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,307. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,812.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

