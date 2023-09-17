Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.55 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

