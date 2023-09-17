Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $410,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.