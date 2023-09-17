Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 35.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

