Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,429 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.83 and a 200 day moving average of $220.68.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.