Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $426.34 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $438.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

