Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.38.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

