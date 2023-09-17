Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

