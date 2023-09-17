Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) versus Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Head to Head Analysis

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acer and Pure Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pure Storage 0 2 11 1 2.93

Pure Storage has a consensus target price of $42.59, suggesting a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Pure Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pure Storage is more favorable than Acer.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.44 Pure Storage $2.75 billion 4.05 $73.07 million ($0.02) -1,812.50

This table compares Acer and Pure Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pure Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Acer. Pure Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Pure Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pure Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acer and Pure Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer N/A N/A N/A Pure Storage -0.03% 8.97% 2.56%

Summary

Pure Storage beats Acer on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, beverages, and AI media. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, system development and integration; intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services; and investment funds. In addition, the company repairs and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computer, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; operates platform for client service and products sale; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality and advisory related services. In addition, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; property management business; operates and maintains eSports platform; and human resources and project service, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array. The company also provides FlashBlade, a solution for unstructured data workloads of various types; FlashStack that combines compute, network, and storage to provide an infrastructure platform; FlashRecover, an all-flash modern data protection solution; and AIRI, a full-stack AI-ready infrastructure. In addition, it offers evergreen storage subscription and Cloud Block Store, as well as Portworx a cloud-native Kubernetes data management solution It also offers technical and professional, training and education, and certification services. The company sells its products and subscription services through direct sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in January 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

