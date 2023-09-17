Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Lessened by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 1.8 %

Qualys stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.42. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $157.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,191,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,539 shares of company stock worth $4,116,961. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

