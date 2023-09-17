Quent Capital LLC Buys 10,121 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 3,748.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,474.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $48.82 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1763 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

