Quent Capital LLC Buys 55,000 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Rent the Runway worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth about $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $67,172.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 741,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,809 shares of company stock worth $178,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT opened at $0.86 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent the Runway

(Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Further Reading

