Quent Capital LLC Has $134,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

DFS stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

