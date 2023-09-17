Quent Capital LLC Has $163,000 Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 145.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after buying an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 711,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 470,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 106,204 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Westpark Capital dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

