Quent Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

