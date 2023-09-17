Quent Capital LLC Has $298,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $183.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

