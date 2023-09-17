Quent Capital LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

BMY opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.