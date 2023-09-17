Quent Capital LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

PFE opened at $34.07 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.