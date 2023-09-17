Quent Capital LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 71,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.61.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

