Quent Capital LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Freshpet by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,370,000 after purchasing an additional 165,906 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Freshpet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,597,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.95. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.