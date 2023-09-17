Quent Capital LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.