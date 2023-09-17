Quent Capital LLC Purchases 212 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $208.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.03. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.