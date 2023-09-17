Quent Capital LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $98.86 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

