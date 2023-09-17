Quent Capital LLC Purchases 547 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 186.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LQD opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.14. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

