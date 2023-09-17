Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $212.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average is $197.44. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

