Quent Capital LLC Sells 114 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 475.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 72,070 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 96,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $93.10 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,378 shares of company stock worth $6,030,709. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

