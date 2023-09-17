Quent Capital LLC Sells 129 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.24.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.23 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

