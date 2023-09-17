Quent Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

