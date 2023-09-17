Quent Capital LLC Sells 535 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

WFC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

