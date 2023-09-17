Quent Capital LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

