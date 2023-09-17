QUINT (QUINT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58,976.60

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $173.92 million and approximately $58,976.60 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

