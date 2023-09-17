Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1,792.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

