Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Lifted by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for approximately 1.8% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

