Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $603.30

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 603.30 ($7.55) and traded as high as GBX 607.20 ($7.60). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 603.80 ($7.56), with a volume of 8,343,192 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.38) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 629 ($7.87) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 639.44 ($8.00).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,031.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 606.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 604.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

In related news, insider David Frear purchased 250 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($49.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,357.65). In other news, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($49.43) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,357.65). Also, insider Sally Johnson bought 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 632 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,878.16 ($12,361.61). Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

