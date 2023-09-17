Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
View Our Latest Report on RPAY
Insider Activity at Repay
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Repay by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,137,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repay Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
