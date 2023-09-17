Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Activity at Repay

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares in the company, valued at $706,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,698 shares in the company, valued at $797,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,205 shares in the company, valued at $706,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 659,722 shares of company stock worth $5,213,106. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Repay by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,137,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Recommended Stories

