Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Reservoir Media Stock Performance
Shares of RSVR opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a PE ratio of 146.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ezra S. Field purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,032.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
