Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a PE ratio of 146.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ezra S. Field purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,032.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 55.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.