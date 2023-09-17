Reviewing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & CARsgen Therapeutics (OTC:CRTHF)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) and CARsgen Therapeutics (OTC:CRTHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and CARsgen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -6.58% N/A -11.27% CARsgen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $267.84 million 3.27 -$30.20 million ($0.17) -44.35 CARsgen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MiMedx Group and CARsgen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CARsgen Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MiMedx Group and CARsgen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 CARsgen Therapeutics 1 1 0 0 1.50

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.78%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than CARsgen Therapeutics.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats CARsgen Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications; and AMNIOBURN a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft used in the treatment of partial-thickness and full-thickness burns, as well as lead product includes mdHACM, a micronized form of AMNIOFIX, supplied in powder form. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About CARsgen Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies in China and the U.S. The company is developing autologous CAR-T product candidates, including CT053, which targets B-cell maturation antigen that is in pivotal Phase II/III trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; CT041, which targets Claudin 18.2, is in Phase II/III clinical trial for gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer and Phase I for pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for gastric or pancreatic cancer; and CT011, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with Glypican-3 positive advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing CT032, which targets CD19 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; CT0180, which targets Glypican-3 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with Glypican-3 positive advanced hepatocellular carcinoma; and CT0181, which targets Glypican-3 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with Glypican-3 positive hepatocellular carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing CT0590, which targets B-cell maturation antigen that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; CT048, which targets Claudin 18.2 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of gastric/gastroesophageal junction and pancreatic cancer; KJ-C2112, an epidermal growth factor receptor/variant III of epidermal growth factor receptor, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of glioblastoma; and KJC2113 that targets mesothelin, as well as KJ-C2114 that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of solid tumors. Further, it is developing AB011, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of gastric/pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

