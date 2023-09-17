Reviewing Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -92.51% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cosmos Group and Moxian (BVI), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and Moxian (BVI)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.25 -$104.12 million ($0.08) -0.14 Moxian (BVI) $160,000.00 208.92 -$22.55 million N/A N/A

Moxian (BVI) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosmos Group.

Summary

Moxian (BVI) beats Cosmos Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Moxian (BVI)

(Get Free Report)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.