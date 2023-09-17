RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 21.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.94. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

