RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Down 21.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.94. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
