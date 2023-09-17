Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RHI. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 173.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,758,000 after buying an additional 1,580,365 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

